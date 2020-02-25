You are here

Malaysia's opposition parties call for elections

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 9:30 PM

Dr Mahathir is trying to form a national unity government under his personal authority, drawing together rival parties, political sources said on Tuesday, following his shock resignation as prime minister.
PHOTO:AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's opposition parties on Tuesday called for elections and declined to support any unity government under interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"We are calling for parliament to be dissolved and let the people decide," Annuar Musa, a member of the United Malays National Organisation told a joint news conference with three other opposition parties.

"Anything that goes against established principles invites instability." 

Dr Mahathir proposed the idea of a grand coalition at meetings on Tuesday with leaders of major political parties, including PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim and those he defeated in the election, four political sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Dr Mahathir's office made no immediate comment on the plan.

Malaysia's king meanwhile has plans to meet all members of Parliament to decide the next prime minister, a palace official said on Tuesday.

Under Malaysia's constitution, any lawmaker who can command a majority in Parliament can stake a claim to form a government, which must then be approved by the king.

The palace said the king would hold individual interviews with all 222 elected members of the lower house of Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday, to assess who was likely to succeed.

REUTERS

