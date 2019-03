New Zealand police have charged one man with murder following a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch which left at least 49 people dead.

[CHRISTCHURCH] New Zealand police have charged one man with murder following a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch which left at least 49 people dead.

"One person, a male in his late 20s, has been charged with murder, and should appear in the Christchurch Court tomorrow morning," said New Zealand police Commissioner Mike Bush.

AFP