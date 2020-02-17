You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Man dies as Storm Dennis slams UK, power cuts hit France

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 6:45 AM

[LONDON] A man died after falling into a river on Sunday as Storm Dennis swept across Britain with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds.

The man fell into the River Tawe, in south Wales, police said.

The storm also battered much of France, with some 60,000 people suffering power cuts in the northwest of the country.

Britain's government weather agency issued a rare red warning for south Wales, saying there was a risk of "significant impacts from flooding" that included a "danger to life from fast flowing water, extensive flooding to property and road closures".

Police said in a tweet the man who fell into the river was later found dead "further along the river in the Tebanos area".

SEE ALSO

Storm Ciara wreaks destruction across Europe

A record 594 flood warnings and alerts were in place on Sunday, extending from Scotland's River Tweed to Cornwall in southwest England.

Winds of over 150 kmh were recorded in Aberdaron, south Wales.

Pictures circulated on social media showed the nearby River Taff bursting its banks, while rescue workers rushed to get people trapped in their homes in Powys to safety.

"The forecast is for very significant levels of rain, especially in the eastern valleys of South Wales," said Jeremy Parr, from government body Natural Resources Wales.

"Impacts could be severe overnight, and everyone should take the warnings extremely seriously," he added.

Police declared major incidents in parts of Wales and England, with landslides also reported.

"Some communities have been cut-off..., but emergency service workers are working tirelessly to put measures in place to ensure the safety of residents," South Wales Police said in a statement.

Roads and railways were badly affected by the downpours and winds, having barely recovered from a similar storm last week.

The Ministry of Defence deployed troops in West Yorkshire, northern England, which suffered badly from flooding caused by last weekend's Storm Ciara.

"Our armed forces are always ready to support local authorities and communities whenever they need it," said defence minister Ben Wallace.

British Airways and easyJet confirmed they had grounded flights, with footage posted online showing a massive Airbus A380 jet being blown about as it attempted to land.

Earlier, two bodies were pulled from rough seas off the south England coast on Saturday as the storm barrelled in.

One of the men is assumed to have been the subject of a search triggered when an LPG tanker reported that one of its crew was unaccounted for.

He had last been seen several hours earlier.

Northwestern France was also affected by the storm, especially Brittany where the Finistere and Morbihan regions were temporarily placed on orange alert for rain and flooding, according to the national weather service, Meteo-France.

Electricity provider Enedis said it had deployed 450 staff in an attempt to bring power back to homes affected.

A regional spokesman told AFP normal service would not likely resume before Monday.

By Sunday evening, Meteo-France said the worst seemed to have passed as winds dropped to below 100 kmh.

Several neighbouring countries were also affected.

"Winds will be increasing throughout the day on Sunday across Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden," AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said earlier on Sunday.

AFP

Government & Economy

40 US nationals infected with coronavirus on Japan ship as others fly home

EU in 'frank' talks with Balkan nations seeking membership

Global experts begin meetings in China over coronavirus: WHO

German far-right group planned Christchurch-style mosque attacks: reports

Money FM podcast: Singapore, Sri Lanka celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations

SGX RegCo seeks to hardcode whistleblowing policy into Listing Rules

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

40 US nationals infected with coronavirus on Japan ship as others fly home

[YOKOHAMA] Forty Americans are among hundreds with the new coronavirus on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan, a US...

Feb 17, 2020 06:40 AM
Consumer

New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger

[NEW YORK] New York on Sunday dropped its fight against the US$40 billion merger of US wireless carriers T-Mobile US...

Feb 17, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

EU in 'frank' talks with Balkan nations seeking membership

[BRUSSELS] European Council president Charles Michel on Sunday met with leaders of the six Western Balkan nations...

Feb 17, 2020 06:35 AM
Government & Economy

Global experts begin meetings in China over coronavirus: WHO

[BEIJING] International experts have begun meeting with their counterparts in China over the new coronavirus...

Feb 17, 2020 06:31 AM
Government & Economy

German far-right group planned Christchurch-style mosque attacks: reports

[BERLIN] Members of a far-right group arrested in Germany as part of a massive counter-terrorism investigation were...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly