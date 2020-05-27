Mandatory rent waiver raises risks for private landlords: property consultants

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE government's move to bolster rental support will extend another lifeline to tenants, many of whom are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), industry players have said. But they add that legislating that landlords also contribute may put these landlords in a more...
