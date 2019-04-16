You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mar-a-Lago suspect deemed a flight risk and denied bail

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 7:59 AM

lwx_Mar-a-Lago_160419_48.jpg
The international finance consultant accused of illegally entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida knew several days before she traveled to the United States that the gala she had paid to attend had been canceled, federal prosecutors said Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WEST PALM BEACH] The international finance consultant accused of illegally entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida knew several days before she traveled to the United States that the gala she had paid to attend had been canceled, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The disclosure raised new questions about the intentions of the woman, Yujing Zhang, 33, who told authorities she had come to attend a United Nations Chinese Friendship Association event associated with a gala that night. Instant messages recovered from one of her cellphones revealed that Zhang had been told even before she left Shanghai that the Mar-a-Lago event had been canceled, Rolando Garcia, an assistant United States attorney, told the court.

Zhang had texted back, Mr Garcia said, "wanting to know why the event was canceled".

Magistrate Judge William Matthewman of the US District Court in West Palm Beach rejected Zhang's bid to be released on bail, concluding that there was a substantial risk she could flee the country if released before her trial on charges of entering restricted property and making false statements to a federal agent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It does appear to the court that Ms Zhang was up to something nefarious," the judge said.

Mr Matthewman said his decision to deny bail was based in part on the sheer variety of electronics Zhang carried with her, including a laptop, an external hard drive and four cellphones. A sweep of Zhang's room at the Colony Hotel near the resort turned up a device used to detect hidden cameras, nine jump drives and five SIM cards, authorities said, along with 75 US$100 bills.

"The added fact that she was one to two feet, arm's length, of a computer at Mar-a-Lago is also extremely concerning," Mr Matthewman said. "The nature of the crimes and the charges are very serious and very troubling".

Federal prosecutors have emphasised that Zhang is not being charged with espionage.

NYTIMES

Government & Economy

Rosengren says Fed should adopt target inflation range

Bernie Sanders releases tax returns, showing million-dollar years

US House panels issue subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, others, in Trump probe

Sanders releases tax returns detailing his millionaire status

China to consider US request to shift tariffs on farm goods

US measles cases surge nearly 20% in early April: CDC

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

lwx_JPM_160419_4.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening