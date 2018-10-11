You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS, Bank Indonesia working on US$10 billion bilateral financial arrangement

Thu, Oct 11, 2018 - 4:55 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Bank Indonesia are working on a US$10 billion bilateral financial arrangement that supports monetary and financial stability.

The US$10 billion package comprises a bilateral local currency swap and US dollar repurchase agreements. The two central banks will finalise and announce the details soon, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The package was among several new initiatives announced following the meeting between Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali on Thursday for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat. This was Mr Lee’s third retreat with Mr Joko. During the retreat, they reaffirmed the excellent state of relations between Singapore and Indonesia, and agreed to continue building on this strong foundation of trust and mutually-beneficial cooperation.

The two leaders welcomed the robust and expanding economic ties between their countries. Singapore has been Indonesia’s largest foreign investor since 2014, with US$8.4 billion in realised investments in 2017. The leaders witnessed the signing of the agreement between Singapore and Indonesia on the promotion and protection of investments (Bilateral Investment Treaty), and agreed on the importance of expediting discussions to update the bilateral avoidance of double taxation agreement. Taken together, these agreements will boost investor confidence and potentially increase two-way trade and investment flows.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lee and Mr Joko also discussed new areas of bilateral economic cooperation, including in the digital economy. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Enterprise Singapore and the Indonesian Ministry of Industry’s Agency for Research and Development of Industry on the Cooperation for Development and Implementation of Industry 4.0, as well as an MOU on financial technology cooperation between MAS and Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority to facilitate information-sharing and promote joint innovation projects.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181011_VIBUILD48LN_3586702.jpg
Oct 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction firms challenged as business shrinks, cashflow hit

BT_20181011_UWSPACE_3586571.jpg
Oct 11, 2018
Transport

One small step for a man, and US$250,000 for Branson's Virgin group

BP_IMF_111018_1.jpg
Oct 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Risks for global financial stability have risen: IMF

Most Read

1 Singapore ranks among bottom 10 globally on tackling inequality: Oxfam
2 Microsoft investing in Grab to collaborate on AI, big data and tech projects
3 Winners and losers among Singapore companies in current oil surge
4 MAS puts fintechs on notice against shadow banking
5 Chip Eng Seng shares tumble 10% with no mandatory offer in sight
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_ASIA_111018_50.jpg
Oct 11, 2018
Stocks

'It's just a beginning': Investors react as stock rout hits Asia

BP_Ravi Menon_111018_32.jpg
Oct 11, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS keeping close watch on property market, says Menon

jewel.jpg
Oct 11, 2018
Real Estate

Jewel Changi Airport's retail space nearly 90% taken up ahead of March 2019 opening

Oct 11, 2018
Technology

US telco CenturyLink to open security operations centre in Singapore by early 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening