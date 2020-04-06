You are here
MAS names Celine Sia as assistant MD to head new knowledge management department
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Monday that it has appointed Celine Sia as assistant managing director (economics & knowledge management) with effect on April 6, 2020.
She was previously the executive director of the economic surveillance & forecasting department.
In her new role, Ms Sia will head a newly-formed enterprise knowledge department tasked with strengthening knowledge and data management in MAS, as well as oversee the economic analysis department and the economic surveillance & forecasting department.
These responsibilities come under the economic policy group, which is led by Edward Robinson, deputy managing director (economic policy).