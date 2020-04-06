You are here

MAS names Celine Sia as assistant MD to head new knowledge management department

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 1:55 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Monday that it has appointed Celine Sia as assistant managing director (economics & knowledge management) with effect on April 6, 2020.

She was previously the executive director of the economic surveillance & forecasting department.

In her new role, Ms Sia will head a newly-formed enterprise knowledge department tasked with strengthening knowledge and data management in MAS, as well as oversee the economic analysis department and the economic surveillance & forecasting department.

These responsibilities come under the economic policy group, which is led by Edward Robinson, deputy managing director (economic policy).

