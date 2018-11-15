MAS shoots to approve startups' entry into express sandbox in 21 days

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
TWENTY-ONE days - that's how quickly the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) aims to process and approve applications by startups to join its proposed Sandbox Express, MAS board member Ong Ye Kung announced on Wednesday.
The process for fintech startups seeking entry
