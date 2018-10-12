You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MAS to strengthen Singdollar at faster pace; expects economic growth to moderate in 2019

Fri, Oct 12, 2018 - 8:12 AM
UPDATED Fri, Oct 12, 2018 - 12:01 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_MAS_121018_18.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday that it is slightly increasing the slope of the Singdollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band, consistent with a "modest and gradual appreciation path ... that will ensure medium-term price stability", in the second consecutive tightening at its half-yearly monetary policy review.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is slightly increasing the pace of the Singapore dollar's appreciation in keeping with a "modest and gradual appreciation path... that will ensure medium-term price stability", marking the central bank's second consecutive tightening at its half-yearly monetary policy review.

The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged, the MAS said on Friday morning.

The MAS said the move comes as the Singapore economy "is likely to remain on its steady expansion path in the quarters ahead, keeping output slightly above potential". It expects core inflation to experience "modest but continuing pressures" before levelling off at just below 2 per cent over the medium term.

The central bank expects 2018 economic growth to land within the upper half of the official forecast range of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent, and to moderate slightly in 2019. Core inflation is expected to average 1.5 to 2.5 per cent in 2019, slightly higher on the high side than the 1.5 to 2 per cent indication for 2018. Headline inflation is projected to be about 1 to 2 per cent next year, up from about 0.5 per cent in 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A small, positive output gap is expected to persist into 2019, imparting modest inflationary pressures," the MAS said in its October monetary policy statement.

It also acknowledged the risk that trade wars could pose in the year ahead, saying: "Global growth has been relatively resilient thus far. In 2019, trade frictions between some major economies and the uncertainty they pose could weigh more discernibly on global economic activity."

"Barring a significant setback in global growth, the Singapore economy should expand at a pace close to potential in 2019," it added.

On Friday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry released advanced estimates showing that the Singapore economy grew 2.6 per cent year on year in the third quarter of 2018, moderating from 4.1 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

The MAS manages the exchange rate against a trade-weighted basket of currencies of major trade partners. The Singdollar is allowed to float within an undisclosed policy band called the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) that can be adjusted when monetary policy is reviewed at half-yearly meetings in April and October.

In its April policy statement, the MAS moved out of the neutral stance it had held since April 2016, with the first tightening in six years.

Prior to Friday's announcement, economists had been split on whether the MAS would tighten policy again in October, with inflation in the upper half of the official forecast range but global uncertainties growing. The market, however, seemed to have been expecting further tightening, with the S$NEER strengthening towards its upper bound.

Apart from brief periods of decline, the S$NEER has appreciated in the upper half of the policy band since the April statement, partly reflecting sharper depreciations in a number of regional currencies against the US dollar, relative to the Singdollar.

Economists noted that October's statement seemed relatively hawkish, but were divided on whether that signals further tightening in 2019.

ANZ Research head of Asia research Khoon Goh noted that though trade frictions were mentioned in the October statement, they "were generally downplayed". With the MAS expecting only slight growth moderation and continuing inflation pressures in 2019, this suggests that "the MAS is not yet done with policy normalisation, and a further increase in the S$NEER slope is likely if the economy evolves as the MAS expects", he added. ANZ's baseline view is for another tightening in April 2019.

OCBC head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling saw "no explicit dovish overtones" in the October statement, adding that "the inflation rhetoric has evolved and hardened in our view". The April statement had expected imported inflation to "rise mildly" and domestic inflation to "rise gradually"; in contrast, October's statement said imported inflation "is likely to increase" and noted that growth in unit labour cost for services has picked up.

However, Ms Ling's view is that "it remains doubtful if there will be any further tightening impetus in 2019", with the S$NEER gradient likely to be more modest compared to its slope before the global financial crisis, given today's global growth environment.

In a note on Friday morning, UOB Global Economics and Markets Research observed that amid the overnight US dollar correction and prior to the release of MAS's decision, the USD/SGD spot rate had already "pulled back noticeably" from Thursday’s intraday high of 1.3830 to about 1.3760.

Following the announcement, the Singdollar strengthened against the USD, trading at S$1.3736 to the US dollar at 10.45am, from its close of S$1.3764 on Thursday.

DBS FX strategist Philip Wee and rates strategist Eugene Leow expect the upside to the Singdollar to be limited around 1.3730 against the USD on Friday morning, noting that the S$SNEER "is currently only 0.2 per cent below the ceiling of the band". Their view remains for the greenback to keep appreciating in the final quarter of the year, with the USD/SGD rate eventually rising above 1.40.

Government & Economy

China's trade surplus with US hit record US$34b in September despite tariffs

China exports rise 14.5% in September despite US trade tensions

BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers

IMF warns trade friction, market turmoil to hurt Asian growth

China human resources ministry says National Energy Administration director removed from post

South Korea unemployment inches down in September as fiscal spending boosts healthcare jobs

Editor's Choice

BP_Asia_121018_2.jpg
Oct 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wall Street roils Asian markets but bears stay away for now

BT_20181012_KRBIG12_3587804.jpg
Oct 12, 2018
Real Estate

S$105.3m Nassim deal is highest for GCBs

BP_SGindo_121018_5.jpg
Oct 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore, Indonesia plan US$10b stability package

Most Read

1 Microsoft investing in Grab to collaborate on AI, big data and tech projects
2 MAS puts fintechs on notice against shadow banking
3 Construction firms challenged as business shrinks, cashflow hit
4 'It's just a beginning': Investors react as stock rout hits Asia
5 Tulip Garden sale proceeding, says marketing agent Colliers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGgdp_121018_21.jpg
Oct 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth slows less than expected to 2.6% as manufacturing moderates

BP_Asia_121018_2.jpg
Oct 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wall Street roils Asian markets but bears stay away for now

Oct 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux assessing bid by one of two pre-approved parties for Tuaspring

Oct 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Delong to resume trading from Friday 1pm after privatisation plan scuppered

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening