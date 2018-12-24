May hopes to seal Brexit deal, stay as PM until 2021: The Sunday Times

London

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's allies are plotting to keep her in Downing Street for at least another two years, TheSunday Times reported, citing a senior Cabinet minister it didn't name.

The plans being floated would see Mrs May hang on to power until the autumn of 2021 when she would hand over to a new Conservative leader, according to the report. The plan had been discussed with leading party figures, possibly including Mrs May, the loyalist said.

The move would allow Mrs May to carry out at least two more reshuffles before leaving Downing Street, the report said. The first, which is expected shortly after next March, would allow her to promote a new generation of Cabinet ministers, according to TheSunday Times.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Trade Secretary Liam Fox and Business Secretary Greg Clark could all be axed to make way for fresh talent and a younger Cabinet, with the majority then being aged under 50, it said.

Mrs May's supporters have been encouraged by what they believe to be a substantial shift in political arithmetic in the Commons.

Her allies report a significant improvement in the number of lawmakers prepared to support May's proposed withdrawal agreement, according to TheSunday Times. BLOOMBERG