May to write to EU asking for further delay

Prime Minister Theresa May will write to European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday seeking a further delay to Brexit, according to a UK official.

[LONDON] Theresa May will write to European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday seeking a further delay to Brexit, according to a UK official. It comes as the prime minister and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn try to thrash out a compromise, with both sides battling their own parties over whether to put the UK's membership of the bloc to another referendum.

Mr Tusk favours giving the UK a one-year extension to the Brexit process with an exit clause, a EU official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The clause would allow the UK to leave if it ratifies the withdrawal agreement before the year is up.

The idea, which has already been floated on both sides, would mean the UK has until May 22 to get a deal done to avoid holding the European poll.

Mr Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, still needs their unanimous support before his proposal becomes firm offer. A second EU official there are different views among members states over the length of extension the bloc should offer.

