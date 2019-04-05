You are here

Home > Government & Economy

May to write to EU asking for further delay

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 4:16 PM

doc74sd6a3e2yaik7u457v_doc74rx4zrtdf5dv3dg4v4.jpg
Badges featuring pro-Brexit slogans are displayed for sale at the Newsstand kiosk souvenir stall in the Westminster district of London. Prime Minister Theresa May will write to European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday seeking a further delay to Brexit, according to a UK official.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] Theresa May will write to European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday seeking a further delay to Brexit, according to a UK official. It comes as the prime minister and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn try to thrash out a compromise, with both sides battling their own parties over whether to put the UK's membership of the bloc to another referendum.

Mr Tusk favours giving the UK a one-year extension to the Brexit process with an exit clause, a EU official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The clause would allow the UK to leave if it ratifies the withdrawal agreement before the year is up.

The idea, which has already been floated on both sides, would mean the UK has until May 22 to get a deal done to avoid holding the European poll.

Mr Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, still needs their unanimous support before his proposal becomes firm offer. A second EU official there are different views among members states over the length of extension the bloc should offer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

EU's Tusk considering 'flexible' Brexit extension of up to 1 year: EU official

Singapore employers favour hard skills over soft skills: poll

Nobel laureate Sydney Brenner, who helped shape Singapore into biomed powerhouse, dies at 92

More Japanese households see inflation picking up ahead: BOJ survey

Japan wages data shows sharp and unexpected drop in February

As new emperor arrives, Japan remembers bygone boom era

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow

Must Read

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

20170109-0Y3B1946-HR.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Garage

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore employers favour hard skills over soft skills: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening