May told Brexiteers she'll quit if they vote for her deal - ITV

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 4:13 PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May told Brexit-supporting lawmakers on Sunday that she would quit if they voted for her twice-defeated European Union divorce deal, ITV news said.
[LONDON] British Prime Minister Theresa May told Brexit-supporting lawmakers on Sunday that she would quit if they voted for her twice-defeated European Union divorce deal, ITV news said.

"I am reliably told that Theresa May told Boris Johnson, Iain Duncan Smith, Steve Baker, Jacob Rees-Mogg, David Davis et al at Chequers that she will quit if they vote for her deal, including the backstop they hate," ITV political editor Robert Peston wrote.

"But she gave no specifics. So there is not a lot of trust she would actually quit," Mr Peston wrote.

