Merkel plans stricter contact rules to stem Covid-19 spread

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 3:58 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants further restrictions on public and private gatherings as the spread of the coronavirus is easing too slowly despite a partial lockdown since early November.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants further restrictions on public and private gatherings as the spread of the coronavirus is easing too slowly despite a partial lockdown since early November.

People from one household should meet publicly with a maximum of two people from...

