You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mexico overtakes US coronavirus daily deaths, sets records

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 12:40 PM

rk_mexico_040620.jpg
Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths from the novel coronavirus for the first time on Wednesday, with the health ministry registering a record 1,092 fatalities it attributed to improved documenting of the pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths from the novel coronavirus for the first time on Wednesday, with the health ministry registering a record 1,092 fatalities it attributed to improved documenting of the pandemic.

Latin America has emerged in recent...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Severe penalties for abuse of Jobs Support Scheme to get higher payouts: Iras

ConnecTechAsia 2020 converted to virtual event

ECB seen beefing up eurozone support as pandemic persists

Hong Kong legislature starts voting on controversial China national anthem bill

Australia April retail sales post record slump, backs grim outlook for Q2 GDP

North Korea threatens to scrap military deal with South

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 12:27 PM
Life & Culture

Japan to explore 'simplified' Olympic Games: Tokyo governor

[TOKYO] Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday it may be necessary to a stage a "simplified" Olympics next...

Jun 4, 2020 12:14 PM
Real Estate

HDB resale volume dips to 30-year-low but prices edge up

[SINGAPORE] Housing Board flat resale volumes tumbled still further last month, following the already record low...

Jun 4, 2020 12:13 PM
Real Estate

Japan architect Ban urges virus-safe shelters

[TOKYO] Japan's Pritzker Award-winning architect Shigeru Ban, famous for designing buildings from paper tubes in...

Jun 4, 2020 11:59 AM
Companies & Markets

More than 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary employment at ams Sensor Singapore

OVER 100 cabin crew from Scoot have taken on temporary employment with ams Sensor Singapore for a period of at least...

Jun 4, 2020 11:59 AM
Government & Economy

Severe penalties for abuse of Jobs Support Scheme to get higher payouts: Iras

[SINGAPORE] The taxman has warned employers who abuse the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) to obtain higher payouts that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.