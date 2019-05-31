Mexico says Trump tariff move 'disastrous,' vows to retaliate

US President Donald Trump's move to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods in response to migrant border crossings would be "disastrous," Mexico's top diplomat for North America said Thursday, vowing to retaliate.

"It's disastrous. If this threat is carried out, it would be extremely serious," said Jesus Seade, under-secretary for North American affairs at the Mexican foreign ministry.

"If this is put in place, we must respond vigorously," he told a press conference, after Mr Trump said he would impose the tariffs starting on June 10.

AFP