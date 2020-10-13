You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Microsoft targets malware vendor Trickbot amid US election fears

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 6:53 AM

nz_microsoft_131029.jpg
Microsoft said Monday it had taken down malware vendor Trickbot in an effort to thwart attempts to meddle with the upcoming US presidential election.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said Monday it had taken down malware vendor Trickbot in an effort to thwart attempts to meddle with the upcoming US presidential election.

The tech giant's announcement came as The New York Times reported United States Cyber Command also targeted the group amid fears hackers could use malware to upend the November 3 vote, in which President Donald Trump seeks a second term against challenger Joe Biden.

"We disrupted Trickbot through a court order we obtained as well as technical action we executed in partnership with telecommunications providers around the world," said Tom Burt, Microsoft's vice-president for customer security and trust.

Mr Burt said Trickbot distributed ransomware, a type of malware that would allow hackers to infect a computer and then take control of it at an opportune time.

"We have now cut off key infrastructure so those operating Trickbot will no longer be able to initiate new infections or activate ransomware already dropped into computer systems," he said.

SEE ALSO

Protesters topple Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Adversaries can use ransomware to infect a computer system used to maintain voter rolls or report on election-night results, seizing those systems at a prescribed hour optimized to sow chaos and distrust."

Trickbot has infected more than a million devices worldwide since late 2016 and could provide hackers access to machines including routers, Mr Burt said, adding that "research suggests they serve both nation-states and criminal networks for a variety of objectives."

The group infected computers via malicious documents or links related to news topics such as Covid-19 or the Black Lives Matter movement, Mr Burt said.

It was unclear who was behind Trickbot, but industry experts say those involved speak Russian. US intelligence agencies concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election to aid Trump's successful bid for office.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

Japan manufacturers struggle to shake gloom in Oct: Reuters Tankan

[TOKYO] The pessimism hanging over Japan's manufacturers lifted slightly in October, suggesting businesses were...

Oct 13, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Investors urge heavy carbon emitters to set science-based reduction targets

[LONDON] Investors managing around US$20 trillion in assets on Tuesday called on the heaviest corporate emitters of...

Oct 13, 2020 07:10 AM
Consumer

UK consumers, sensing new Covid-19 restrictions, speed up spending: surveys

[LONDON] British consumers ramped up their spending sharply last month as some households stockpiled and began their...

Oct 13, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Protesters topple Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

[LOS ANGELES] Protesters toppled two statues of former US presidents in the western state of Oregon, prompting...

Oct 13, 2020 07:03 AM
Life & Culture

The life of Ghosn: Fugitive tycoon to star in screen productions

[PARIS] Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn and his wife will take part in a documentary and a mini-series about his...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

The threat of cyber attacks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for