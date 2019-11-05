You are here

Mixing fiscal, monetary steps will boost growth: Bank of Japan's Kuroda

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 1:08 PM

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday a mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus would give a bigger boost to the economy than taking fiscal and monetary measures individually.
PHOTO: AFP

[NAGOYA] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday a mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus would give a bigger boost to the economy than taking fiscal and monetary measures individually.

But he added the central bank won't intentionally time any monetary easing steps with the government's decision to ramp up fiscal spending.

"If the government saw the need to use fiscal policy (to support growth), a mix of fiscal and monetary policies would have a bigger impact than deploying fiscal and monetary steps separately," he told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

