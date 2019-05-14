You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mobs attack mosques, Muslim-owned shops in Sri Lanka

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Colombo

SRI Lankan police fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned businesses in several towns on Monday, as the country suffered a violent new backlash from the Easter suicide bombings.

Police and troops fought off hundreds of Christian-led rioters in at least six towns in North Western Province where a curfew was imposed, police said.

"Several shops have been attacked," said a senior police officer. "When mobs tried to attack mosques, we fired in the air and used tear gas to disperse them."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The curfew started in the six towns but was extended across the province amid fears that violence could spread. There were no immediate reports of casualties or arrests.

"There is a strong political element to the riots today," the police officer said. "There are people trying to make political capital out of this situation."

Earlier, authorities banned Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms after overnight riots gripped several towns in the region including Chilaw.

Christian groups attacked Muslim-owned shops in a sign of the heightened tensions since jihadist suicide bombers attacked three hotels and three churches on April 21 killing 258 people.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe urged the public not to believe rumours and warned that civil unrest will stretch the already thinly deployed security forces.

"I appeal to all citizens to remain calm and not be swayed by false information," Mr Wickremesinghe said on Twitter, which was not targeted in the social media blockade.

"Security forces are working tirelessly to apprehend terrorists and ensure the security of the country, but each time there is civil unrest, we increase their burden and hamper ongoing investigations."

A state of emergency has been in place since the bombings - which the Islamic State group claims to have helped - and security forces have been given sweeping powers to detain suspects.

Police said a mob targeted Muslim-owned shops in Chilaw on Sunday in anger at a Facebook post by a shopkeeper. "Don't laugh more, 1 day u will cry," he wrote, and local Christians took it to be a warning of an impending attack.

The mobs smashed the man's shop and vandalised a nearby mosque prompting security forces to fire in the air to disperse the crowd on Sunday, but the violence spread to nearby towns where Muslim businesses were also attacked.

A curfew was imposed until dawn on Monday and reimposed after a 10-hour break. There have already been clashes between Christians and Muslims in Negombo, the town north of Colombo that was targeted by the suicide attackers. AFP

Government & Economy

Wife of Chinese ex-Interpol boss granted asylum in France: lawyer

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

Number of Singapore billionaires falls to 39

Ayondo's disregard of SGX order: What now?

EU ready to retaliate as Trump vehicle tariff deadline nears

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BT_20190514_JLDBS14_3780521.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening