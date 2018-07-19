You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Modi to face no-confidence vote as opposition ramps up pressure

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi's government faces a no-confidence vote on Friday as the opposition uses the new monsoon session of India's Parliament to challenge his administration ahead of general elections early next year.

With a majority in India's 543-seat lower house of Parliament, Mr Modi's coalition is expected to defeat the no-confidence vote. But the opposition, including the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi, will use the debate to pressure Mr Modi on issues including women's safety, mob lynchings and the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Since December, Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has faced numerous challenges, after a relatively smooth first couple of years in office. He narrowly won his home state of Gujarat in December with a wafer-thin majority, lost crucial by-elections in some states and failed to form the government after winning the most seats in Karnataka's state election in May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He also lost two key regional allies in his ruling coalition: the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh and the People's Democratic Party in Kashmir.

Adding to his woes, Mr Modi's other coalition partners are becoming unsettled, while opposition parties have begun to form alliances in an attempt to check his influence.

He's also had to deal with a number of large protests by students, farmers and Dalits - once known as 'Untouchables'.

On Wednesday as the latest session of Parliament began, house speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted notices demanding a no-confidence debate and vote from Congress and TDP lawmakers.

Opposition parties had tried to push the no-confidence motion in the last budget session in March and April, but were prevented by the continuous disruption of the lower house of Parliament, which frequently descends into shouting matches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government is ready to face the non-confidence motion - and will win it, because of their majority.

A leader of the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said the opposition will use the opportunity to raise the issues of women's safety and farmer distress. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Programme launched to lift Singapore food manufacturing skills

Tame UK inflation knocks BOE rate hike expectations

US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war, says IMF chief

Malaysia's June inflation rate at three-year low, but rate cut unlikely

EU sets provisional import duties on Chinese e-bikes

Editor's Choice

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
4 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
5 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

BT_20180719_SCA19_3505223.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leading corporate lights crowned

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening