Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Minister Ng Chee Meng on record

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Coffee with Claressa: Minister Ng Chee Meng on record

39:52 mins

Synopsis: A special Coffee with Claressa feature interview with Minister Ng Chee Meng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Secretary-General of National Trades Union Congress. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

