Money FM podcast: Global COVID-19 situation

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WM_drBen.jpg

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

14:25 min

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Dr. Ben Rolfe, CEO, Communicable Disease Threats Initiative, about the current COVID-19 situation globally, the need for social distancing, and how we can protect ourselves from the virus as well as the impact it is having on Singapore.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

