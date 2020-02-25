Money FM podcast: How many Budget 2020 plans are in line with Aware's wishlist?

Your Money: How many Budget 2020 plans are in line with Aware’s wishlist?

Synopsis: Aware makes recommendations for Budget every year prior to the speech, also known as the grassroots “policy wishlist”. How many of the plans laid out by the government for Budget 2020 are in line with Aware’s wishlist? Shailey Hingorani, head of advocacy and research at Aware - the Association of Women for Action and Research shares more.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MONEY FM 89.3

