Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Why wastewater treatment solutions are vital

Mind Your Business - Why Wastewater Treatment Solutions Are Vital To Environmental Sustainability

10:00 min

Synopsis: As resource hungry conglomerates try to find a balance between economic prosperity and the environment, why are wastewater treatment solutions vital to enabling sustainable growth? And how can they ease financial pressures for industries? Find out from Anurag Bajpayee, CEO and co-founder of Gradiant Corporation, a wastewater treatment solutions provider.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

