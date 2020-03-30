Money FM podcast: Resilience Budget – helping Singapore’s businesses stay afloat

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

16:42 min

Synopsis: Addressing immediate challenges, the Resilience Budget will tackle the 3 Cs on business owners’ minds – cash flow, cost, and credit, in addition to offering help to specific sectors affected by COVID-19. Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation talks about the effectiveness of these initiatives by the Singapore government to its people and businesses, and how they would help the nation avoid an impending recession.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

