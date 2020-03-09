Money FM podcast: SBF launches scheme to help firms manage manpower needs during virus outbreak

The Breakfast Huddle: SBF launches scheme to help firms manage manpower needs during virus outbreak

11:15 min

Synopsis: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has partnered with Singapore Business Federation (SBF) to introduce a scheme called SBF ManpowerConnect amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. Mr. Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation tells us more about this scheme and how it can help companies in this crucial time.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

