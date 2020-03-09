You are here

Money FM podcast: SBF launches scheme to help firms manage manpower needs during virus outbreak

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_HoMengKit.jpg
Photos: Singapore Business Federation

The Breakfast Huddle: SBF launches scheme to help firms manage manpower needs during virus outbreak

11:15 min

Synopsis: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has partnered with Singapore Business Federation (SBF) to introduce a scheme called SBF ManpowerConnect amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. Mr. Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation tells us more about this scheme and how it can help companies in this crucial time. 

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

