Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Fading momentum for 2019 global growth

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 2:47 PM

The Hot Seat: Fading momentum for 2019 global growth

19:42 mins

Synopsis: Taimur Baig, chief economist & managing director, DBS Group Research, shares his economic outlook for next year, with his team's latest report Fading Momentum. He also shares his New Year's resolution. 

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

