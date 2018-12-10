Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Fading momentum for 2019 global growth

You are here
The Hot Seat: Fading momentum for 2019 global growth
19:42 mins
Synopsis: Taimur Baig, chief economist & managing director, DBS Group Research, shares his economic outlook for next year, with his team's latest report Fading Momentum. He also shares his New Year's resolution.
