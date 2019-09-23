Money FM podcast: The Women's Forum for Economy & Society

Workday Afternoon: The Women's Forum for Economy & Society

19:02 min

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Claressa Monteiro spoke to Chiara Corraza, Managing Director of the Women's Forum for the Economy & Society to discuss the Women’s forum for the economy and society, the larger landscape for women empowerment and the main issues this forum seeks to tackle.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

