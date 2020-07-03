Monkeys infected with novel coronavirus developed short-term immunity

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] Test monkeys infected with the novel coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic were protected from reinfection for up to 28 days later, a Chinese study out Thursday in the journal Science said.
While the monkeys displayed initial immunity, it's unclear how long such...
