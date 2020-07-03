You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Monkeys infected with novel coronavirus developed short-term immunity

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 8:37 AM

AB_monkey_030720.jpg
Test monkeys infected with the novel coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic were protected from reinfection for up to 28 days later, a Chinese study out Thursday in the journal Science said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Test monkeys infected with the novel coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic were protected from reinfection for up to 28 days later, a Chinese study out Thursday in the journal Science said.

While the monkeys displayed initial immunity, it's unclear how long such...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China military exercises will 'further destabilise' South China Sea: Pentagon

GE2020: PAP says Chee Soon Juan should admit SDP campaign is based on false claim

China clashes with US over new Hong Kong security law

Young Americans urged to be more responsible in coronavirus fight

US installing AI-based border monitoring system

Johnson urges Brits to act responsibly when pubs open

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 08:32 AM
Government & Economy

China military exercises will 'further destabilise' South China Sea: Pentagon

[WASHINGTON] The Pentagon said on Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed...

Jul 3, 2020 08:28 AM
Companies & Markets

Q&M unit unveils programme to hire and train mid-career dental surgery assistants

Q&M Dental Centre, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Q&M Dental Group, has announced a programme to hire and...

Jul 3, 2020 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on us jobs data, virus hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors cheered a solid rebound...

Jul 3, 2020 08:12 AM
Government & Economy

GE2020: PAP says Chee Soon Juan should admit SDP campaign is based on false claim

[SINGAPORE] The People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday night said the election campaign of the Singapore Democratic...

Jul 3, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

JetBlue expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline workers: memo

[BENGALURU] JetBlue Airways Corp expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline employees, but warned that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.