You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Monster typhoon on course to hit Japan, threaten Rugby World Cup

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 12:01 PM

nz_typhoon_091046.jpg
A super typhoon is en route to bring violent winds to a wide swathe of Japan over the weekend, potentially disrupting Rugby World Cup games.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] A super typhoon is en route to bring violent winds to a wide swathe of Japan over the weekend, potentially disrupting Rugby World Cup games.

Typhoon Hagibis is headed toward western Japan on Saturday morning, with wind gusts of as much as 216 kmh, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency website. It is then forecast to make its way to eastern Japan around Tokyo, potentially canceling matches involving England and New Zealand.

The storm is classified as large and violent cyclone and is the equivalent to a Category 5 system on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale used in the US.

The country is still recovering from a powerful typhoon last month that left hundreds of thousands of homes without power, with electricity yet to be fully restored. Its landfall caused widespread disruption to Tokyo's morning commute, closed down factories and left thousands of passengers stranded at Narita international airport near the capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Should the rugby games get canceled, there will be no rematch and the games will be considered a draw, according to Munetoshi Tsubota, a spokesman at the Rugby World Cup organising committee.

No cancellations are currently planned, and the committee is monitoring the typhoon closely, he said. East Japan Railway may need to suspend some services this weekend if Typhoon Hagibis runs its projected course, Asahi reported late Tuesday, citing President Yuji Fukasawa.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China warns Apple against 'reckless' support of Hong Kong protesters

Britain's Johnson faces cabinet revolt over no-deal Brexit: media

United Nations in the red, staff salaries at risk

Warren edges ahead of Biden in latest US polls

Trump's trade war with China could put Swiss-size dent in global economy, IMF warns

As wealthy flee Hong Kong, they bypass US to find other havens

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly