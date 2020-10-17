You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Moody's cuts UK's debt rating on weak economic growth

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 6:27 AM

nz_london_171036.jpg
Ratings agency Moody's lowered the United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating by one notch to Aa3 from Aa2 on Friday, citing weakening economic and fiscal strength stemming from Brexit woes and coronavirus-induced shocks.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Ratings agency Moody’s cut the United Kingdom’s debt rating on Friday over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

Moody’s lowered the rating to Aa3 from Aa2, putting Britain on the same level as Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The world’s sixth-biggest economy shrank by the most among Group of Seven nations in the second quarter and its public debt has topped £2 billion pounds (S$3.51 billion), surpassing 100 per cent of gross domestic product.

Moody’s said Britain’s growth had been “meaningfully weaker than expected and is likely to remain so in the future.” Britain faced a sharper peak-to-trough contraction than any other Group of 20 economy due to the severity of its Covid-19 outbreak, the size of its services sector, hammered by social-distancing rules, and the risk of further outbreaks, it said.

The downgrade was another blow for Mr Johnson who is under fire from opposition parties and lawmakers in his Conservative Party for his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more people in Britain than anywhere in Europe.

SEE ALSO

China's credit growth remained robust in September amid recovery

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Moody’s said Britain’s failure to reach a broad trade deal with the EU would compound the damage caused by Covid-19. 

Mr Johnson said earlier on Friday there was currently no point in continuing the trade negotiations.

“Even if there is a trade deal between the UK and EU by the end of 2020, it will likely be narrow in scope,” Moody’s said.

It also said Britain has lost budgetary discipline and its high debt levels were unlikely to come down quickly.  

“The UK effectively has no fiscal policy anchor,” it said.  

Spending cuts were likely to be politically difficult and tax increases could choke off the economic recovery.  

Britain’s government responded by saying it had no choice other than to ramp up spending to soften the pandemic’s impact.  

“Over time and as the economy recovers, the government will take the necessary steps to ensure the long-term health of the public finances,” a finance ministry spokesman said.  

Moody’s revised the outlook on the country’s sovereign debt to “stable” from “negative.” The downgrade puts Moody’s rating on the same level as Fitch’s while Standard & Poor’s rates the country one notch higher.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Cut pay only if needed to minimise retrenchments: NWC

Singapore key exports tipped to cool towards year-end

New IBF-MAS survey to project job losses, placements in financial sector

Lockdowns in Malaysia 'will affect sentiment more than business'

Iras collects $53.5b in tax revenues for FY2019/20

Food security in the spotlight

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 17, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street ends mixed, tech shares see late selloff

[NEW YORK] US stocks ended the week mixed on Friday as optimism over positive economic data was tempered by a...

Oct 17, 2020 05:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Vaccine hopes, upbeat earnings power shares

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced on Friday on hopes that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be available...

Oct 16, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

THE voluntary cash offer for SK Jewellery Group closed on Oct 16, with the offeror receiving valid acceptances...

Oct 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Technology

Twitter CEO says blocking New York Post article without context was wrong

[BENGALURU] Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday his company had been wrong to block links to an...

Oct 16, 2020 10:52 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

US: Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for