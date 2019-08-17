You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Moscow set for fresh protests after month of rallies

Sat, Aug 17, 2019 - 11:14 AM

nz_moscowprotest_170825.jpg
Moscow is set for fresh protests Saturday, the latest in a wave of demonstrations that has seen tens of thousands take to the streets after opposition figures were banned from local elections a month ago.
PHOTO: AP

[MOSCOW] Moscow is set for fresh protests Saturday, the latest in a wave of demonstrations that has seen tens of thousands take to the streets after opposition figures were banned from local elections a month ago.

The rallies, which have taken place every Saturday since the ruling, are the biggest since mass protests broke out in 2011 against President Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin after a term as prime minister.

Police have come down hard on the demonstrations, which have tapped into wider anger over declining living standards and a stalling economy.

Some 3,000 people have been arrested for taking part and prominent members of the opposition, including top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, remain behind bars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At previous events police have used batons on protesters and grabbed people from the streets indiscriminately.

Organisers of Saturday's event are planning single-person pickets, in which one person at a time holds a protest sign, as these do not technically need approval from authorities to go ahead.

An approved Communist Party rally for free elections is set to be held earlier in the day.

Prosecutors have launched criminal cases against about a dozen protesters for "mass unrest", with potential prison sentences of up to eight years.

They stand accused of offences including throwing plastic water bottles at officers.

The Moscow city hall elections set for Sept 8 were, until last month, a relatively minor event on Russia's political calendar.

But the issue blew up after election authorities refused to register various opposition candidates over alleged violations including faking the signatures needed to qualify.

Local polls are a rare opportunity for dissenting voices to participate in political life as anti-Kremlin parties have been squeezed out of parliament over Mr Putin's two decades in power.

POLICE VIOLENCE

The Kremlin commented on the month-long protests for the first time this week, seeking to play down the significance of the rallies.

"We do not agree with those who call what is happening a political crisis," said Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who defended an "absolutely justified" police response.

Video of a policeman punching a woman in the stomach as she was being detained after a sanctioned protest last week went viral. The interior ministry said it was opening an investigation.

Russian political scientist Ekaterina Shulmann said the cases against participants were "making people angry - they are broadly perceived as unjust and disproportionately cruel".

While they have a "terrorising effect in the sense that people may be afraid to get out on the streets, at the same time they strengthen the protest mood because they are so blatantly unfair," she told AFP.

Independent analyst Masha Lipman said the protests were now more "emotional" than political.

"The protest movement is politically weak, there's no clear goal," she said, adding that many were "outraged" by the repressive actions of authorities.

Popular figures such as rapper Oxxxymiron and YouTube star Yury Dud have come out in support of the demonstrations, urging their fans and followers to go to sanctioned rallies.

Moscow has accused foreign governments and media of backing the protests, and next week Russian lawmakers will hold a special session to discuss the alleged "meddling".

Authorities have meanwhile upped the pressure on the opposition, focusing on Mr Navalny's anti-corruption foundation which publishes investigations of officials close to Mr Putin.

Investigators have raided the foundation's office as part of a probe into alleged money laundering and a court froze the organisation's accounts.

AFP

Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim supervised 'new weapon' test again: KCNA

Building set on fire in protest against China's CNPC in Peru

Greenland isn't for sale but it is increasingly valuable

Fiji PM labels Australia PM 'very insulting' after Pacific standoff

NASA chief announces Alabama facility as moon spacecraft headquarters

US removes some Chinese furniture, modems from planned 10% tariffs

Editor's Choice

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

nz_cbd_170819.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

BT_20190817_PGIPO17_3865231.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Must Read

BT_20190817_BRUNCHP1_3864751.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Brunch

The way back to black: Saving a sinking company is tricky in a sea of divergent interests

nz_sgexports_170825.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Government & Economy

July NODX slide improves but no rebound in sight

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

nz_cbd_170819.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly