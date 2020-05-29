Most businesses could reopen before end-June if Covid-19 cases stay low

Get our introductory offer at only
IF NEW Covid-19 cases continue to stay low, retail shops, consumer services, and venues such as sports facilities, stadiums, and swimming pools could reopen before the end of June, along with the lifting of a ban on dining in at food and beverage (F&B) outlets and social...
