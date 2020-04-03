You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Most workplaces must shut from next Tuesday: PM Lee

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 4:43 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

WITH effect from April 7, Singapore will close most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

The temporary closure of workplaces is part of several significantly stricter measures announced on Friday by Mr Lee in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister likened them to a “circuit breaker” which will help reduce the risk of a big outbreak occurring and gradually bring Singapore’s numbers down.

This “circuit breaker” will apply for one month, in the first instance.

Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open because they are essential services.

SEE ALSO

China-backed AIIB proposes US$5b funding line for coronavirus crisis

“We also should not disrupt economic sectors that are strategic, or form part of a global supply chain,” Mr Lee said.

People working in these industries can continue to go to work, with safe-distancing measures in place.

But most other work premises must close. This means that if an individual is able to work from home, he/she should do so.

There are some who are not able to work from home, such as foreign workers on construction sites and in shipyards, Mr Lee said. “These workers live in dormitories, and we will make arrangements to look after them.”

“We have to ensure that most of our workforce stays at home and limit their physical interaction to as few people as possible.”

After the prime minister's speech, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing pointed out that the temporary shuttering of workplaces is "not about business closure".

"This is about closing the premises for the duration in order for us to adopt the enhanced safe-distancing measures. Many businesses will still be able to operate," Mr Chan said on Friday.

The stricter measures announced on Friday also include the closure of all preschool and student care centres as well as the shift to full home-based learning in schools and institutes of higher learning.

Government & Economy

Why sweetened layoff benefits may be at odds with US loan programme

Covid-19 workplace closures 'not about business closure', many still able to operate: Chan Chun Sing

More support for Singapore households, businesses to be unveiled next Monday

Schools to shift to full home-based learning from April 8: PM Lee

China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing

PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 at 4pm on Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 05:51 PM
Government & Economy

Why sweetened layoff benefits may be at odds with US loan programme

[WASHINGTON] The generous US unemployment benefits rolled out to blunt the economic harm caused by the coronavirus...

Apr 3, 2020 05:41 PM
Banking & Finance

China-backed AIIB proposes US$5b funding line for coronavirus crisis

[BEIJING] Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it was proposing to its board to...

Apr 3, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 workplace closures 'not about business closure', many still able to operate: Chan Chun Sing

WORKERS in essential services and industries critical to global supply chains - including the manufacturing of...

Apr 3, 2020 05:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesian palm producers have no plans to reduce hours despite virus

[JAKARTA] Palm oil plantations in top palm producer Indonesia have imposed protocols to prevent the spread of the...

Apr 3, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end week lower as global coronavirus cases cross 1 million

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to end the week lower, as risk-averse sentiment strengthened on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.