Most workplaces must shut from next Tuesday: PM Lee

WITH effect from April 7, Singapore will close most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

The temporary closure of workplaces is part of several significantly stricter measures announced on Friday by Mr Lee in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister likened them to a “circuit breaker” which will help reduce the risk of a big outbreak occurring and gradually bring Singapore’s numbers down.

This “circuit breaker” will apply for one month, in the first instance.

Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open because they are essential services.

“We also should not disrupt economic sectors that are strategic, or form part of a global supply chain,” Mr Lee said.

People working in these industries can continue to go to work, with safe-distancing measures in place.

But most other work premises must close. This means that if an individual is able to work from home, he/she should do so.

There are some who are not able to work from home, such as foreign workers on construction sites and in shipyards, Mr Lee said. “These workers live in dormitories, and we will make arrangements to look after them.”

“We have to ensure that most of our workforce stays at home and limit their physical interaction to as few people as possible.”

After the prime minister's speech, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing pointed out that the temporary shuttering of workplaces is "not about business closure".

"This is about closing the premises for the duration in order for us to adopt the enhanced safe-distancing measures. Many businesses will still be able to operate," Mr Chan said on Friday.

The stricter measures announced on Friday also include the closure of all preschool and student care centres as well as the shift to full home-based learning in schools and institutes of higher learning.