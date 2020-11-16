You are here

Home > Government & Economy
MEGA TRADE DEAL

Moving more production onshore not sustainable approach to disruptions

Trade and Industry Minister urges more co-operation after signing of RCEP FTA
Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20201116_ABRCEP16_4327756.jpg
Mr Chan (right) said: "I think no country would want to see themselves or (be) able to see themselves overcome all these challenges in isolation."
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Singapore

CALLS for more onshore production are not a sustainable answer to supply chain disruption amid Covid-19, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing suggested.

He was speaking after the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement (FTA) was...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Australia back on outbreak alert as state reports jump in virus cases

[SYDNEY] The Australian state of South Australia reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday from three cases the...

Nov 16, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Biden advisers urge immediate Covid-19 action as US infections close in on 11 million

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers called for urgent action to address the nation's "deeply...

Nov 16, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested...

Nov 16, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

[LONDON] If coronavirus vaccinations are rolled out widely, life could return to "normal" by next winter, one of the...

Nov 16, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Seven dead in Hong Kong apartment fire: officials

[HONG KONG] Seven people were killed and several others were injured when a blaze tore through an apartment in Hong...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 65.7% on Covid-19 pandemic

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital weekend launch

15 countries including Singapore sign RCEP, the world's largest trade pact

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for