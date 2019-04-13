You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MPA pumps in S$650,000 for startups to develop innovative maritime solutions

Sat, Apr 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

lwx_ maritime_130419_5.jpg
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is investing S$650,000 in seed funding for tech startups to develop innovative solutions to address key maritime challenges in Singapore, MPA and NUS Enterprise announced on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is investing S$650,000 in seed funding for tech startups to develop innovative solutions to address key maritime challenges in Singapore, MPA and NUS Enterprise announced on Friday. NUS Enterprise is the entrepreneurial arm of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_NRCPL13SGFT_3752883.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs
5 Clozette lands US$10m in Series C funding
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_MAS_3753009.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy, cuts core inflation forecast to 1 - 2%

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_JAWORK13_3752901.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Lifestyle sector tapping govt schemes to ease labour crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening