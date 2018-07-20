You are here

Home > Government & Economy

M'sia PM says to negotiate deferment of high-speed rail link with Singapore

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA will look to negotiate the deferment of a high-speed rail (HSR) project with Singapore, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.

Dr Mahathir said previously he would cancel the rail link between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, and would talk with Malaysia's southern neighbour about any compensation that has to be paid.

"The problem is that if we just unilaterally discard the agreement, we have to pay a very high compensation," Dr Mahathir told reporters in parliament on Thursday, adding that given Malaysia's financial situation, the project has to be deferred.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Having studied the contract, it was decided that "we will have to do it at a later date or we may have to reduce the price", Dr Mahathir added.

"But the reduction of the price, I think it is very difficult as far as we can make out, so it will have to be deferred."

Hours after Dr Mahathir's remarks, Malaysian economic minister Azmin Ali said on Thursday that he would renegotiate all the components involved which bloated HSR's costs when he visits Singapore later this month.

"Everything. We will look and revisit all the terms and conditions in the agreement. Everything. The entire project needs to be reviewed," he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby.

"PM has made it very clear today that it's not about cancelling the project. We need to review the entire project."

The HSR project, first proposed by Malaysia in 2013, is a 350km line that would have slashed rail travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore is third nation to ratify revised TPP trade agreement

EU to curb steel imports in response to US tariffs

Brexit negotiators have to compromise to avoid economic fallout

China to loosen fiscal, monetary policies in wake of trade war: analysts

Trump faces growing storm over car tariffs

Fed says economic growth holding up amid trade concerns

Editor's Choice

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BT_20180720_MLWEEKEND20_3506560.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Life & Culture

Fresh grads' woes examined in BT Weekend

BT_20180720_VIJTC20_3506561.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
SME

Productivity is a better tool to fight business costs: Hong Tat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening