You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mueller readies next steps for Trump probe with uncertainty at DOJ

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 12:11 AM

file7087llj71fl5s4t5633.jpg
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, now freed from the constraints of his pre-election quiet period, must decide on the next steps in his high-profile investigation of Russian meddling and the role of President Donald Trump.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Special Counsel Robert Mueller, now freed from the constraints of his pre-election quiet period, must decide on the next steps in his high-profile investigation of Russian meddling and the role of President Donald Trump.

But Mr Mueller still faces the prospect of a shake-up in the Justice Department's leadership. Mr Trump has signaled widely that he may replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the fate of the man supervising Mr Mueller's probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, also remains unclear.

With that possibility hanging over him, Mr Mueller may feel extra pressure to complete his work as quickly as possible. A replacement for Mr Sessions or Mr Rosenstein could fire him or rein in the probe that Mr Trump regularly denounces as a "witch hunt" fueled by anti-Trump sentiment in the Justice Department and the FBI.

Mr Mueller is conducting an expansive investigation that includes Russia's interference in the 2016 election, whether anyone close to Mr Trump colluded with the Russians and whether the president sought to obstruct justice. Ousting the special prosecutor would probably produce bipartisan protests in Congress, with Democrats opening investigations once they take control of the House in January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Mueller is expected to soon produce some investigative findings on collusion and obstruction of justice, according to two US officials with knowledge of the matter who asked to not be identified speaking about the probe. Mr Mueller already was facing intensifying pressure from Mr Trump and Republican lawmakers to produce more indictments or shut down his operation.

Unless the findings result in new indictments or subpoenas that are made public, they might stay secret. As Mr Mueller's supervisor, Mr Rosenstein or a new acting attorney general would decide whether to make his findings public or share them with congressional committees.

Mr Mueller is unlikely to say anything. The former FBI director hasn't said a word publicly since he was named in May 2017, letting his indictments speak for him. He's been quiet even on that front in recent weeks under Justice Department guidelines that say prosecutors should avoid any major steps close to an election that could be seen as influencing the outcome.

While there's no indication that Mr Rosenstein is pressuring Mr Mueller to conclude the investigation, he has made it clear that he wants it wrapped up as expeditiously as possible.

Even a new supervisor determined to halt Mr Mueller's work could go only so far in halting the cascade of investigative moves he's already set off. His team of prosecutors have several deeply developed cases that are being litigated in US courts, and they have farmed out some matters to other Justice Department components such as the US attorney in Manhattan.

Mr Mueller is in the process of tying down loose ends, according to one official. To date, he's secured indictments against more than two dozen Russians for interfering in the 2016 election, as well as guilty pleas from top aides on Trump's presidential campaign, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Both are cooperating with Mr Mueller.

Several matters could keep Mr Mueller's probe going well into 2019, such as another significant prosecution or new lines of inquiry. And because the investigation has been proceeding out of the public eye, there may have been other major developments behind the scenes.

Mr Mueller only recently submitted written questions to Mr Trump's lawyers regarding potential collusion with Russia, and his team hasn't yet ruled out seeking an interview with the president, according to one official. If Mr Trump refused an interview request, Mr Mueller could face the complicated question of whether to seek a grand jury subpoena of the president. The Justice Department has a standing policy that a sitting president can't be indicted.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Theresa May invites ministers to read nearly-there Brexit text

Saudi Arabia signs pact to build warships with Spain's Navantia

With Trump shackled at home, Europeans fear more disruption abroad

Trade rows, ageing workers shade German economy: 'wise men'

Lilly Centre for Clinical Pharmacology opens research facility, signs MOU

Perennial Q3 profit soars to S$48.3m on net fair-value gain

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

BT_20181107_LLROSEMARY_3609783.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Infusing science with fun

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening