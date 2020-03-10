You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Muhyiddin picks CIMB CEO as finance minister in new Cabinet line-up

Appointment of private sector banker who is non-political is seen as PM's attempt at fiscal credibility
Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200310_MSIA10KCIC_4056109.jpg
Mr Zafrul will be tasked with implementing a RM20b stimulus package to counter economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: CIMB

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday picked the head of one the country's main banks as his new finance minister amid heightened global risks and domestic policy uncertainty.

Zafrul Aziz, the chief executive officer of CIMB Group Holdings, will head the finance ministry under Mr Muhyiddin, who replaced 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad last week after a power struggle.

Mr Zafrul will be tasked with implementing a RM20 billion (S$6.6 billion) stimulus package to counter economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Growth in Malaysia's economy was slowing even before the contagion, weakening to a decade low last year.

"The appointment of Zafrul Aziz, with his deep banking sector expertise - and not a political appointee - will be seen as Muhyiddin's attempt to ensure fiscal credibility," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's political chaos, policy uncertainties cloud outlook

"(It is) a positive move, although it remains to be seen how he can quickly win market confidence at a time when fiscal stability may be threatened by the deep plunge in the oil price."

Mr Zafrul, 46, spent much of his career climbing the ranks at CIMB before becoming the group's CEO in 2015. A senior investment banker, he previously worked at Citigroup Malaysia, Credit Agricole Group and local broker Kenanga Holdings.

He holds a Master's degree in economics and accounting from the University of Bristol and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Exeter.

The ringgit fell one per cent to 4.2165 per US dollar, tracking losses in regional currencies after crude prices slumped.

The appointment comes a week after Malaysia's central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to counter risks to the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The government recently revised down its economic growth forecast for this year to between 3.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent, from 4.8 per cent previously, after last year's expansion was the weakest in a decade.

It also has widened the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product, from 3.2 per cent earlier, to accommodate the stimulus package.

Mr Muhyiddin must balance the interests of lawmakers cobbled together from opposing factions. He is backed by a Malay-majority party, a group of lawmakers from the former multiracial government, as well as a party advocating more autonomy for the eastern state of Sarawak.

His new government is set to face a no-confidence vote from Dr Mahathir when Parliament convenes on May 18.

The new Cabinet line-up includes:

  • Azmin Ali, a former economy minister, as senior minister for international trade and industry;
  • Ismail Sabri Yaakob as senior defence minister;
  • Fadillah Yusof, senior minister for works;
  • Radzi Jidin, senior minister for education;
  • Wee Ka Siong as transport minister;
  • Shamsul Anuar Nasarah as energy and natural resources minister;
  • Hishammuddin Hussein as foreign minister;
  • Adham Baba as health minister;
  • Saifuddin Abdullah, a former foreign minister, as communications and multimedia minister;
  • Mohd Khairuddin as commodities and plantations minister.

The line-up shows the compromise Mr Muhyiddin has had to strike between appointing technocrats like Mr Zafrul and returning many ministers from United Malays National Organisation's (Umno) previous stint in power, said James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania.

Umno ruled Malaysia for six decades until it was ousted from power at the last general election in 2018.

"This Cabinet will please the Malay ground," Mr Chin said, referring to the country's ethnic majority.

Mr Muhyiddin also created a new post for special minister of Sabah and Sarawak, which is likely to appease the Sarawak State Parties Coalition that agreed to back him at the last minute, Mr Chin added.

Mr Muhyiddin has pledged to continue some of his predecessor Dr Mahathir's policies. In addition to the stimulus package, that includes the Shared Prosperity framework meant to reduce wealth inequalities and boost purchasing power till 2030. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Pay cuts may seem right, but don't overdo it

Frantic buying of Treasuries sees yield curve inside 1% for first time

Major Swedish fund fears rate cuts more than virus

Surging yen catches Japan's retail investors off guard

ECB needs to look beyond banking giants for signs of financial risk lurking within the system

China's SMEs struggling to stay afloat despite Beijing's efforts to restart economy

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Germany reports first death cases due to coronavirus

[BERLIN] Germany on Monday reported its first two confirmed death cases of the coronavirus, local authorities said...

Mar 10, 2020 12:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

US shale producers deepen spending, output cuts as oil prices slump

[HOUSTON] US shale producers on Monday rushed to deepen spending cuts and reduce future production as oil prices...

Mar 9, 2020 11:26 PM
Government & Economy

Biden snags Booker endorsement, aims to knock out rival Sanders in Michigan

[DETROIT] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, who is seeking to deliver a knockout blow to rival Bernie...

Mar 9, 2020 11:12 PM
Stocks

Dow slumps 2,000 points after oil shock

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday...

Mar 9, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

First coronavirus case detected at EU Commission

[BRUSSELS] A first case of coronavirus has been detected among staff at the European Commission, a spokeswoman said...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.