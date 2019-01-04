You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Najib, ex-1MDB chief Arul Kanda to be tried together over alleged 1MDB audit tempering

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 1:08 PM

AK_1MDBTrial_0401.jpg
The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur has allowed a request by prosecutors to try former prime minister Najib Razak and former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) chief Arul Kanda Kandasamy together over alleged tampering of 1MDB's final audit report.
PHOTOS: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur has allowed a request by prosecutors to try former prime minister Najib Razak and former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) chief Arul Kanda Kandasamy together over alleged tampering of 1MDB's final audit report.

Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi granted the request after hearing the application to transfer by lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram.

Lawyer N Sivananthan, who represented Arul, did not object.

On Dec 12, Najib and Arul were charged separately at the Sessions Court with allegedly tampering with a final audit report on 1MDB.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the charge sheet, Najib used his position as prime minister to gain protection from any action, whether disciplinary, civil or criminal, in connection to 1MDB by ordering the final audit report to be altered before it was finalised and presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He is said to have committed the offence at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya between Feb 22 and Feb 26, 2016.

The charge under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 carries a maximum 20 years' imprisonment and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000 (S$3,290), whichever is higher.

Arul was charged at a separate court with abetting Najib in tampering with the 1MDB audit.

The indictment is the first for Arul, the highest-ranking 1MDB officer to be charged in Malaysia's revived investigation into the fund.

Najib has pleaded not guilty to dozens of earlier money laundering and corruption charges linked to 1MDB, which is at the centre of a global scandal that allegedly saw US$4.5 billion misappropriated.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Government & Economy

New Employment Claims Tribunals portal allows users to have disputes mediated online

Canada says 13 citizens detained in China since Huawei CFO arrest

Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

US House passes bills to end shutdown, ignoring Trump veto threat

Philippine inflation cools again, opens door to rate cut

BOJ's Kuroda says need to beat deflation by whatever it takes

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

doc73hhexnts0n17zknhb80_doc6zrl84es9xwq3l68loj.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Jardine Cycle & Carriage with ‘buy’

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Creative Technology, LTC Corp, China Star Food, Alpha Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening