Natas postpones travel fair to May on concerns over turnout

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 12:40 PM
Amid concerns that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak may affect turnout, the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) has postponed its annual travel fair from February to May, though it may still consider organising a smaller one this month.
For now, however, the Natas Travel 2020 fair, which was set to take place at the Singapore Expo from Feb 21 to 23, will be held from May 1 to 3 instead. 

“Exhibitors were concerned over the expected turnout for the February fair," Natas president Steven Ler said in a statement. 

That said, there are some exhibitors who have asked the association to consider organising a smaller fair in February, Mr Ler added. Natas is still in discussion, and will consider doing so depending on the level of interest. 

More than 70 exhibitors, including travel agencies, hotels and airlines, had been slated to participate in the travel fair, according to Natas' website. The association informed exhibitors officially of the change on Jan 31. 

