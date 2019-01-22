NEA unveils S$2m fund to support ground-up zero-waste projects

SINGAPORE'S National Environment Agency (NEA) has launched a S$2 million fund to provide grants for zero-waste projects, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor announced on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE'S National Environment Agency (NEA) has launched a S$2 million fund to provide grants for zero-waste projects, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor announced on Tuesday.

The money will fund "Towards Zero Waste Grants" that will support ground-up initiatives that encourage households to recyle right and that drive waste reduction and recycling in any of three waste streams: packaging waste, food waste, and electrical and electronic waste, the NEA said in a statement. Individuals, interest groups, non-governmental organisations, grassroots organisations and corporations may apply from Feb 1, 2019.

"We hope to support ground-up initiatives from the 3P (people, public and private) sectors that will rally the community to take positive actions, and help Singapore achieve its vision of a zero-waste nation," Ms Khor said.