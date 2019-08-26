You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit: Dutch agency

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 3:48 PM

[AMSTERDAM] Nearly 100 companies have relocated from Britain to the Netherlands or set up offices there to be within the European Union due to the United Kingdom's planned departure from the bloc, a Dutch government agency said on Monday.

Another 325 companies worried about losing access to the European market are considering a move, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency said.

"The ongoing growing uncertainty in the United Kingdom, and the increasingly clearer possibility of a no deal, is causing major economic unrest for these companies," said Jeroen Nijland, NFIA commissioner. "That is why more and more companies are orienting themselves in the Netherlands as a potential new base in the European market."

The businesses are in finance, information technology, media, advertising, life sciences and health, the NFIA said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Netherlands has been competing with Germany, France, Belgium and Ireland to attract Brexit-related moves.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took office last month, has pledged to take Britain out of the European Union at the end of October with or without an exit deal.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump says China called, requested to restart trade talks

Apple’s US$44b drop shows growing cost of reliance on China

Indonesia picks area on Borneo island as site of new capital

Top China trade negotiator calls for calm as Trump tensions grow

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

Trump-Abe trade deal helps US farmers, staves off auto tariffs

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

Aug 26, 2019
Stocks

Singapore share index tumbles 1.44% to 3,065.71 at Monday's open on trade fears

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly