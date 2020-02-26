You are here

New Chinese billionaires outpace US by 3 to 1: Hurun Global Rich List

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 4:18 PM

China minted three times as many new billionaires than the United States in the past year, with fortunes made in drugs and online entertainment after a mini-boom from the coronavirus outbreak, a ranking of the world's wealthiest people shows.
PHOTO: AFP

The Greater China region, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, created 182 new billionaires in the year to Jan 31, taking its total to 799, according to the 2020 Hurun Global Rich List released on Wednesday. That compares with 59 new US billionaires.

While the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has hammered the world's second-biggest economy, it has also driven up stock valuations of Chinese companies in online education, online games and vaccinations, the report said.

With much of China stuck at home due to quarantines and travel restrictions, demand for online services has surged, lining the pockets of billionaire founders such as Robin Li of Baidu, owner of popular online video platform iQiyi.

Healthcare entrepreneurs specialising in vaccinations did well, including An Kang of Hualan Biological Engineering and Jiang Rensheng of Zhifei Biological Products .

"China today has more billionaires than the US and India combined," said Rupert Hoogewerf, founder and chairman of the Hurun Report, which counted 629 US billionaires and 137 in India.

New Chinese entrants include Cheng Xianfeng of drug maker Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical and Shen Ya of online discount retailer Vipshop.

In the past year to end-January, tech stocks in China surged 77 per cent and Chinese pharma companies gained 37 per cent, beating a 16 per cent rise in world stocks.

"A boom in tech valuations and strong stockmarkets across the US, India and China propelled the billionaires to record heights," said the British accountant, who began publishing the list in 1999.

US tycoons still led the list, with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos retaining the top spot for a third year with a US$140 billion fortune.

Jack Ma of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group topped China's billionaires with US$45 billion and came in No 21 overall, but he was overtaken by Elon Musk from Tesla due to soaring shares in the US electric carmaker.

Technology was followed by property, manufacturing, capital and retail as a major source of wealth in the past year.

Despite the US-China trade war, Ren Zhengfei, founder of Shenzhen-based telecoms giant Huwei Technologies, blacklisted by the US government, saw his personal wealth grow 7 per cent to US$3 billion, roughly on a par with that of US President Donald Trump.

Beijing is the world's billionaire capital for the fifth year, with 110 billionaires, against 98 in New York. Shanghai overtook Hong Kong to claim third spot. 

REUTERS

