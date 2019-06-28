You are here

New framework to help Singapore firms share data in a win-win way

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 10:55 AM
BUSINESSES here will get more guidance on how to share information in a way that benefits them but does not flout the law, with a new data sharing framework launched by the authorities on Friday.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority and Personal Data Protection Commission have rolled out what they dubbed "Asia’s first comprehensive trusted data framework" on data flows.

Singapore’s Trusted Data Sharing Framework will help to drive its trusted artificial intelligence (AI) efforts, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said, as he opened the industry’s TrustedAI Forum at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

“Our personal data, at some point, needs to be collected, used, processed and shared” to enable AI development, said Dr Puthucheary, who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport.

The Republic has embarked on wide AI efforts, with a S$150 million programme under the National Research Foundation, and a Model AI Governance Framework launched this year.

The framework offers guidelines on data sharing strategies, legal and regulatory compliance considerations, technical and organisation concerns, and what sort of processes companies will need to handle, use and dispose of the data in a responsible way.

Concerns about AI generally stem from fears about the collection of personal data, the tools and technology used and processing, and the outcomes when the data is applied, said Dr Puthucheary, who added that the answer is trust in societal institutions.

But no law or framework can stop truly bad actors, he said, while calling for a "whole-of-nation" approach to foster trust in data and AI, supported by government, businesses and individuals.

With the new framework in place, businesses will have more light on how to value their own data assets, whether raw or compiled, regulators indicated.

The guidelines are also meant to address concerns that sharing data could hurt businesses’ competitiveness or let the cat out of the bag for trade secrets.

Dr Puthucheary later told a panel that data sharing is not a task where organisations need to fly solo - and could even be counter-productive in doing so.

He noted that there are many frameworks for data protection worldwide, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

While a sceptic might call this a fragmentation of the data sharing space, "the reality is that, actually, all of these frameworks are being made to inter-operate" even as they suit their local contexts, he said.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing had said on Wednesday that other governments are wrong to apply "artificial geographical boundaries" to data, and called instead for data to "flow seamlessly across borders" to foster a pro-business digital age.

