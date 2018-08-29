You are here
FUTURE CHINA GLOBAL FORUM & SINGAPORE REGIONAL BUSINESS FORUM
New fund, innovation centre to take Chongqing-Singapore cooperation to new levels
Eleven Memoranda of Understanding signed for collaborations between the two sides and across sectors
Singapore
A NEW fund will be set up for collaborations in info communications and media (ICM) between companies in Singapore and Chongqing in China, under one of several Memoranda of Understanding signed on Tuesday under the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative (CCI).
