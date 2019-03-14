You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New training programme offers bite-sized learning for busy SME bosses

Modules cover areas such as leadership thinking and are 'stackable' so learners can earn higher certification
Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BP_Ng Chee Meng_140319_6.jpg
The initiative, called U Leap Community, was unveiled on Wednesday by NTUC leader and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng (centre) at a conference on issues such as Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, digitisation and technology.
BT PHOTO: JOSEPH CHUA

Singapore

THERE is now little excuse for busy owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to put training at the bottom of their priority list.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) have partnered Human Capital

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Theresa May_140319_3.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Latest rejection of May's Brexit deal opens up several scenarios

BP_pound_140319_4.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

Pound's yo-yo causing headaches; DBS strategist urges defensive stance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening