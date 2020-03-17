New Zealand announces NZ$12.1b fiscal package as recession fears loom

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand on Tuesday said it would pump NZ$12.1 billion (S$10.4 billion), representing 4 per cent of GDP, to stimulate the economy, amid fears that disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak could trigger a recession.

The package was a larger than that implemented in response to the global financial crisis and bigger than those announced by countries like Australia, Singapore and others, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a news conference.

REUTERS