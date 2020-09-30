New Zealand business confidence improves in Sept

New Zealand business sentiment improved in September amid growing confidence that the Covid-19 outbreak in the country is under control, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand business sentiment improved in September amid growing confidence that the Covid-19 outbreak in the country is under control, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 28.5 per cent of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 41.8 per cent pessimism level in the previous poll in August.

A net 5.4 per cent of respondents expected their own businesses to be weaker in the next 12 months, from 17.5 per cent who had expected softer conditions at the end of last month.

REUTERS