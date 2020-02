The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held the official cash rate at 1.0 per cent at its first policy meeting for the year on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected RBNZ to hold rates as domestic risks receded.

The New Zealand dollar jumped by 0.8 per cent to US$0.6455 after the announcement.

