You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 3:37 PM

AB_mask1_280220.jpg
New Zealand confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday, saying a recent arrival from Iran who travelled to Auckland via Bali had tested positive.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday, saying a recent arrival from Iran who travelled to Auckland via Bali had tested positive.

Health officials said the person, aged in their 60s, was being treated in Auckland City Hospital.

"They are in an improving condition in isolation, in a negative pressure room to prevent any spread of the disease," the health department said in a statement.

Officials said the person, reportedly a female New Zealand citizen, arrived in Auckland on Wednesday and family members went to the hospital after becoming concerned about the individual's condition.

The officials urged any passengers on Wednesday's final leg of the Emirates airline journey, which goes from Bali to Auckland, to contact authorities if they were concerned.

SEE ALSO

Virus slows China's major projects in Asia

However, authorities downplayed the risk to the public saying the situation was being well managed.

"Although we have our first case of Covid-19, the chances of community outbreak remain low," the statement said.

Earlier, Health Minister David Clark said New Zealand was introducing strict travel bans on arrivals from Iran similar to those already imposed on arrivals from China.

He said the action was taken after a spike in infections in Iran, where the virus has killed 26 people, the highest death toll outside China - and because of the unreliable information coming out of the Islamic republic.

"Obviously this situation in Iran is concerning, there is ongoing spread of the disease there and a large degree of uncertainty about the scale of the outbreak and the ability to contain it," he told reporters.

"The information that's coming out of Iran appears to be out of step with what's coming out of other countries in terms of the death rate per incidence."

AFP

Government & Economy

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over pro-democracy rally

Virus slows China's major projects in Asia

No special session of Malaysian parliament on Monday says speaker

Climate change: Singapore to set absolute emissions target with peak in 2030

Frontline officers in Covid-19 crisis to get bonus of up to 1 month; cuts for office-holders, MPs

'No one cares': Locked-in Wuhan residents adapt to find food

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 03:41 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce reports £852m operating loss on Trent 1000

[LONDON] Aerospace engineering firm Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of £852 million (S$1.53 billion),...

Feb 28, 2020 03:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Collapse of Singapore commodity firm leaves lenders exposed

[HONG KONG] Lenders including ING Bank NV have accused a Singapore commodities firm of fraud after it defaulted on...

Feb 28, 2020 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over pro-democracy rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a high-profile critic of Beijing, was arrested on Friday for taking...

Feb 28, 2020 03:24 PM
Consumer

Uniqlo reopens more China stores, most partner factories restart

[TOKYO] Fast Retailing, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Friday it had reopened more than 100...

Feb 28, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

Virus slows China's major projects in Asia

[COLOMBO] From an artificial island in Sri Lanka to a bridge in Bangladesh and hydropower projects in Nepal and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.